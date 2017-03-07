Taiwan exports rise for 5th straight month in February

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan’s exports rose for a fifth straight month in February, showing a whopping 27.7 percent growth from a year earlier to US$ 22.66 billion, said the Ministry of Finance (MOF) Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the nation’s imports for February rose 42.1 percent from a year earlier to US$19.3 billion, marking a trade surplus of US$3.36 billion and a year-on-year decrease of US$810 million.

MOF officials said today that with a better global economic outlook, the IMF is predicting a 3.8 percent global trade growth this year, while the nation’s leading industries are also feeling optimistic about their business outlook.

The nation’s export momentum in first quarter of 2017 is expected to benefit from the global economic recovery, as positive signs have shown in both January and February’s exports and imports statistics, the MOF added.

National Development Council (NDC) is also predicting continuous growth in the nation’s economy as global demand for hi-tech gadgets grows stronger.

According to the Ministry of Economic Affairs' (MOEA) statistics released last month, Taiwan’s overall export orders continued to show growth in January, receiving a total of US$35.97 billion and up 5.2 percent from the same month in the previous year, following a 6.3 percent rise in December.

After a 16-month declining streak as of the end of July last year, the nation’s export orders finally started to pick up in August, with January marking the sixth straight month of continuous growth.