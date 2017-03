PENANG, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia's police chief says seven militants who were arrested last month had been planning to attack "Arab royalties" visiting Kuala Lumpur.

Khalid Abu Bakar said Tuesday that authorities arrested the men "in the nick of time."

The arrests came days before Saudi Arabia's King Salman visited Malaysia in late February.

Khalid said the suspects were four Yemenis, two Malaysians and one Indonesian. They were detained in separate raids.