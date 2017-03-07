  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Nighttime view of Tainan Park

One of the oldest parks in Taiwan celebrates its 100th anniversary this year

By Rana Yeh,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/03/07 17:09

A nighttime view of Tainan Park.(By Central News Agency)

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- To commemorate the 100th anniversary of Tainan park in southern Taiwan, the Tainan City Tourism Bureau is staging a photography competition for the best landscape portrait of the park, with a top prize of NT$30,000 (US$970). 

Founded in 1917 under Japanese rule, the park is one of the oldest in the city and is an example of western-influenced urban planing during the colonial era. More than 2,600 trees have been planted in the park over the years. 

To celebrate the anniversary of Tainan park, on Jun. 17 the city government will reopen the waterfall, which existed during the Japanese ruled period. For more information, please visit Tainan City Tourism Bureau's website.
Photo of the Day
Tainan Park
Tainan
Anniversary

