  1. Home
  2. World

Trump's new travel ban comes without the chaos of first one

By ALICIA A. CALDWELL and JILL COLVIN , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/03/07 16:15

Attorney General Jeff Sessions makes a statement on issues related to visas and travel, Monday, March 6, 2017, at the U.S. Customs and

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson smiles during a news conference about President Trump's new executive order Monday, Marc

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson makes a statement on issues related to visas and travel, Monday, March 6, 2017, at the U.S. Customs an

Syrian refugee Mahmoud Mansour, 43, is shown in this photo, taken Monday, March 6, 2017, in Amman, with his daughters Ruba, 9, and Saha

FILE - In this March 1, 2017, President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. President Trump’s r

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, left, and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, right, wait to make a statements on issues related to

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's new travel ban comes without the chaos the old one touched off.

It doesn't go into effect immediately, giving the world time to assess its impact. And it comes after weeks of consultation with agency heads over legal issues and implementation.

The scaled-back order still faces critics who question whether it actually will make the U.S. safer in the long run.

The new order bars new visas for people from six Muslim-majority countries and temporarily shuts down America's refugee program, affecting would-be visitors and immigrants from Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Libya.

But the new ban eliminates many of the original order's most contentious elements. It removes Iraq from the list of banned countries and makes clear that current visa holders will not be impacted.