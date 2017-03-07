Indian Holi Festival coming to Taipei March 12

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Bringing a splash of color to mark the beginning of spring in the Hindu calendar, the 5th annual Holi in Taipei festival will be held at the Luguanghe'an riverside park (綠光河岸公園) on March 12.

Holi, also referred to as the "festival of colors," is a celebration of the arrival of spring, the victory of good over evil, and an opportunity to rekindle relationships. One of the largest festivals during the year in India, Holi is celebrated on the first full moon of the 12th month in Hindu calendar, which usually falls at the end of February or early March on the Gregorian calendar.



(Photo by Mayur Srivastava)

The festival in Taipei, hosted by Mayur Indian Kitchen, saw over 800 participants last year. Traditionally, a highlight of the festival is the tossing of a rainbow of brightly colored powders in all directions, resulting in all participants covered in a splash of colors.



(Photo by Mayur Srivastava)

As the use of colored powder is no longer permitted in Taiwan after a tragic incident occurred at the Formosa Fun Coast park two years ago, coordinators of the event will instead offer water-soluble paints: "Organic, non-flammable, non-toxic, water-based paints that wash off with water will be used & distributed evenly (in packets) to each HOLI member." Nevertheless, as can be seen in the photos, festival goers still had a lot of fun safely with the colored paint at last year's event.



(Photo by Mayur Srivastava)

The festival will also include performances of Indian dance and Mayur Indian Kitchen and Out of India restaurant will provide vegetarian Indian meals for all the participants.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Taipei's Luguanghe'an Park 綠光河岸公園 near Dingxi MRT station. Ticket prices are NT$400 per person (kids under 5 for free), which are available at all Mayur Indian Kitchen restaurant branches in Taipei.

For tickets and information, please contact Mayur Srivastava:

Line: mayur.indian

Mobile : 0921004175

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mayur.sri