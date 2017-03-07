Minimum speed in Taiwan's Hsuehshan Tunnel to be raised from 60 to 70 kph

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Slow drivers should take heed of a new measure that will raise the minimum speed limit in the Hsuehshan Tunnel on National Highway No. 5 from 60 to 70 kilometers per hour with effect from March 10, according to an announcement made by the Taiwan Area National Freeway Bureau (TANFB) on Tuesday.

The TANFB also announced that manual enforcement of the measure will start on April 10, and violators will be slapped with a fine ranging from NT$3,000 (about US$100) to NT$6,000 in an effort to deal with the problem of congestion.

Constant traffic jams on National Highway No. 5, which connects Taipei City and Yilan County, has been a long-running issue, and slow driving has been suspected as a factor contributing to the problem.

An intelligent traffic enforcement management system in the tunnel will be activated in the future, and the system will include a network of traffic cameras placed every 1.6 kilometers along the 12.9 km tunnel to record violations such as drivers disregarding the speed limit and changing lanes, the TANFB said.

