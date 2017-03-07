  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BKN--NBA Glance

By  Associated Press
2017/03/07 14:41
BC-BKN--NBA Glance,0256 National Basketball Association

%hdrmisc(At A Glance<%)

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 40 24 .625
Toronto 37 26 .587
New York 26 38 .406 14
Philadelphia 23 40 .365 16½
Brooklyn 11 51 .177 28
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 37 24 .607
Atlanta 34 29 .540 4
Miami 30 34 .469
Charlotte 28 35 .444 10
Orlando 23 41 .359 15½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 42 20 .677
Indiana 32 31 .508 10½
Chicago 31 32 .492 11½
Detroit 31 32 .492 11½
Milwaukee 29 33 .468 13
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
x-San Antonio 49 13 .790
Houston 44 20 .688 6
Memphis 36 28 .563 14
Dallas 26 36 .419 23
New Orleans 25 39 .391 25
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 40 24 .625
Oklahoma City 35 28 .556
Denver 29 34 .460 10½
Portland 26 35 .426 12½
Minnesota 25 37 .403 14
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
x-Golden State 52 11 .825
L.A. Clippers 38 25 .603 14
Sacramento 25 38 .397 27
Phoenix 21 42 .333 31
L.A. Lakers 19 44 .302 33

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Monday's Games

Miami 106, Cleveland 98

Milwaukee 112, Philadelphia 98

New York 113, Orlando 105

Detroit 109, Chicago 95

Golden State 119, Atlanta 111

Brooklyn 122, Memphis 109

Charlotte 100, Indiana 88

Portland at Minnesota, ppd.

San Antonio 112, Houston 110

Denver 108, Sacramento 96

Utah 88, New Orleans 83

L.A. Clippers 116, Boston 102