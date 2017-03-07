BC-BKN--NBA Glance

%hdrmisc(At A Glance<%)
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|40
|24
|.625
|—
|Toronto
|37
|26
|.587
|2½
|New York
|26
|38
|.406
|14
|Philadelphia
|23
|40
|.365
|16½
|Brooklyn
|11
|51
|.177
|28
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|37
|24
|.607
|—
|Atlanta
|34
|29
|.540
|4
|Miami
|30
|34
|.469
|8½
|Charlotte
|28
|35
|.444
|10
|Orlando
|23
|41
|.359
|15½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|42
|20
|.677
|—
|Indiana
|32
|31
|.508
|10½
|Chicago
|31
|32
|.492
|11½
|Detroit
|31
|32
|.492
|11½
|Milwaukee
|29
|33
|.468
|13
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-San Antonio
|49
|13
|.790
|—
|Houston
|44
|20
|.688
|6
|Memphis
|36
|28
|.563
|14
|Dallas
|26
|36
|.419
|23
|New Orleans
|25
|39
|.391
|25
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|40
|24
|.625
|—
|Oklahoma City
|35
|28
|.556
|4½
|Denver
|29
|34
|.460
|10½
|Portland
|26
|35
|.426
|12½
|Minnesota
|25
|37
|.403
|14
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Golden State
|52
|11
|.825
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|38
|25
|.603
|14
|Sacramento
|25
|38
|.397
|27
|Phoenix
|21
|42
|.333
|31
|L.A. Lakers
|19
|44
|.302
|33
x-clinched playoff spot
|Monday's Games
Miami 106, Cleveland 98
Milwaukee 112, Philadelphia 98
New York 113, Orlando 105
Detroit 109, Chicago 95
Golden State 119, Atlanta 111
Brooklyn 122, Memphis 109
Charlotte 100, Indiana 88
Portland at Minnesota, ppd.
San Antonio 112, Houston 110
Denver 108, Sacramento 96
Utah 88, New Orleans 83
L.A. Clippers 116, Boston 102