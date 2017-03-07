2nd Test: India vs Australia Scoreboard

BANGALORE, India (AP) — Scoreboard at the end of India's second innings Tuesday on day four of the second cricket test against Australia at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium:

India 1st Innings: 189 Australia 1st Innings: 276 India, 2nd Innings (Overnight: 213-4)

Lokesh Rahul c Smith b O'Keefe 51

Abhinav Mukund b Hazlewood 16

Cheteshwar Pujara c M. Marsh b Hazlewood 92

Virat Kohli lbw b Hazlewood 15

Ravindra Jadeja b Hazlewood 2

Ajinkya Rahane lbw b Starc 52

Karun Nair b Starc 0

Wriddhiman Saha not out 20

Ravichandran Ashwin b Hazlewood 4

Umesh Yadav c Warner b Hazlewood 1

Ishant Sharma c Shaun Marsh b O'Keefe 6

Extras: (11b, 4w) 15

TOTAL: (all out) 274

Overs: 97.1. Batting time: 401 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-39, 2-84, 3-112, 4-120, 5-238, 6-238, 7-242, 8-246, 9-258, 10-274.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 16-1-74-2 (4w), Josh Hazlewood 24-5-67-6, Nathan Lyon 33-4-82-0, Steve O'Keefe 21.1-3-36-2, Mitchell Marsh 3-0-4-0.

Toss: won by India.

Series: Australia leads 4-match series 1-0.

Umpires: Richard Illingworth and Nigel Llong, England.

TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough, England. Match referee: Chris Broad, England.