Australia to host England in 1st women's day-night test

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia will host England in the first women's day-night cricket test as part of a multi-format Ashes series later this year.

The women's teams from Australia and England will meet Nov. 9-12 at North Sydney Oval in the milestone game, the only test in a seven-match series that also includes three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals.

"Test matches we don't play a lot of and for it to be a day-night pink ball test is extra special," Meg Lanning, captain of the Australian women's team, said.

Cricket Australia released the women's tour itinerary on Tuesday.

Australia hosted the first ever day-night test when the men's team beat New Zealand in a low-scoring match at the Adelaide Oval in 2015. Australia also played South Africa in a day-night test in Adelaide last year and will host England in a day-night match at the same venue during the five-test Ashes series later this year.