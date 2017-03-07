Taiwan Taoyuan Airport named best airport in Asia-Pacific

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport (TTIA) has been named the "Best Airport in Asia-Pacific" and ranked No. 1 worldwide for “Best Airport by Size” in the 25-40 million annual passengers category, according to the Airports Council International (ACI)’s latest Airport Service Quality (ASQ) survey.

ACI is the only global trade representative of the world’s airports. Its ASQ survey measures passengers’ satisfaction whilst they are travelling through an airport, which sees over 600,000 passengers interviewed every year at more than 300 airports across 80 countries worldwide.

The survey result is based on a number of key performance indicators for airport service, including airport access, check-in, security, airport facilities, food and beverage providers and more.

It is the only global airport survey based on passengers’ satisfaction taken while they are at an airport.

According to this year’s survey, Taoyuan International Airport, the largest airport in Taiwan, was selected as the "Best Airport in Asia-Pacific" (25-40 million annual passengers category) and ranked first worldwide for “Best Airport by Size” in the same category.

This marks the highest recognition the airport has received from the organization. Last year, the airport won the second place in the 2015 ASQ Award for "Best Airport by Size.”

The airport has seen significant growth in passenger numbers in recent years, with total passenger traffic reaching 42 million by the end of 2016, which is on par with other international airports such as Singapore’s Changi Airport, Hong Kong International Airport, and South Korea’s Incheon International Airport.

The large increase in passenger traffic has moved the airport up to the ACI’s top evaluation category by size. (over 40 million passengers per annum category).