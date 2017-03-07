  1. Home
BC-HKN--NHL Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/03/07 12:10
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Montreal 66 37 21 8 82 183 165
Ottawa 64 36 22 6 78 170 167
Boston 66 34 26 6 74 182 174
Toronto 64 28 22 14 70 194 193
Florida 64 29 24 11 69 160 178
Tampa Bay 65 30 26 9 69 179 181
Buffalo 66 27 27 12 66 166 190
Detroit 63 25 27 11 61 158 187
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 65 44 14 7 95 212 139
Columbus 64 41 17 6 88 205 149
Pittsburgh 64 40 16 8 88 223 180
N.Y. Rangers 66 42 22 2 86 211 173
N.Y. Islanders 64 30 23 11 71 188 193
Philadelphia 64 30 26 8 68 164 190
Carolina 62 26 26 10 62 155 180
New Jersey 65 25 28 12 62 147 187
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Minnesota 63 42 15 6 90 212 149
Chicago 65 42 18 5 89 198 164
Nashville 65 32 24 9 73 192 184
St. Louis 64 32 27 5 69 176 182
Winnipeg 67 30 31 6 66 200 209
Dallas 66 27 29 10 64 186 211
Colorado 64 17 44 3 37 123 214
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
San Jose 65 39 19 7 85 180 152
Edmonton 65 35 22 8 78 187 170
Anaheim 65 33 22 10 76 168 165
Calgary 66 36 26 4 76 179 182
Los Angeles 65 31 28 6 68 161 164
Vancouver 65 28 30 7 63 152 186
Arizona 65 23 35 7 53 157 210

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Monday's Games

Ottawa 4, Boston 2

Dallas 4, Washington 2

N.Y. Rangers 1, Tampa Bay 0, OT

San Jose 3, Winnipeg 2