BC-HKN--NHL Standings

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Montreal
|66
|37
|21
|8
|82
|183
|165
|Ottawa
|64
|36
|22
|6
|78
|170
|167
|Boston
|66
|34
|26
|6
|74
|182
|174
|Toronto
|64
|28
|22
|14
|70
|194
|193
|Florida
|64
|29
|24
|11
|69
|160
|178
|Tampa Bay
|65
|30
|26
|9
|69
|179
|181
|Buffalo
|66
|27
|27
|12
|66
|166
|190
|Detroit
|63
|25
|27
|11
|61
|158
|187
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|65
|44
|14
|7
|95
|212
|139
|Columbus
|64
|41
|17
|6
|88
|205
|149
|Pittsburgh
|64
|40
|16
|8
|88
|223
|180
|N.Y. Rangers
|66
|42
|22
|2
|86
|211
|173
|N.Y. Islanders
|64
|30
|23
|11
|71
|188
|193
|Philadelphia
|64
|30
|26
|8
|68
|164
|190
|Carolina
|62
|26
|26
|10
|62
|155
|180
|New Jersey
|65
|25
|28
|12
|62
|147
|187
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|63
|42
|15
|6
|90
|212
|149
|Chicago
|65
|42
|18
|5
|89
|198
|164
|Nashville
|65
|32
|24
|9
|73
|192
|184
|St. Louis
|64
|32
|27
|5
|69
|176
|182
|Winnipeg
|67
|30
|31
|6
|66
|200
|209
|Dallas
|66
|27
|29
|10
|64
|186
|211
|Colorado
|64
|17
|44
|3
|37
|123
|214
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|65
|39
|19
|7
|85
|180
|152
|Edmonton
|65
|35
|22
|8
|78
|187
|170
|Anaheim
|65
|33
|22
|10
|76
|168
|165
|Calgary
|66
|36
|26
|4
|76
|179
|182
|Los Angeles
|65
|31
|28
|6
|68
|161
|164
|Vancouver
|65
|28
|30
|7
|63
|152
|186
|Arizona
|65
|23
|35
|7
|53
|157
|210
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
|Monday's Games
Ottawa 4, Boston 2
Dallas 4, Washington 2
N.Y. Rangers 1, Tampa Bay 0, OT
San Jose 3, Winnipeg 2