BC-HKN--NHL Standings,0324

National Hockey League

%hdrmisc(At A Glance<%)

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Montreal 66 37 21 8 82 183 165 Ottawa 64 36 22 6 78 170 167 Boston 66 34 26 6 74 182 174 Toronto 64 28 22 14 70 194 193 Florida 64 29 24 11 69 160 178 Tampa Bay 65 30 26 9 69 179 181 Buffalo 66 27 27 12 66 166 190 Detroit 63 25 27 11 61 158 187 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 65 44 14 7 95 212 139 Columbus 64 41 17 6 88 205 149 Pittsburgh 64 40 16 8 88 223 180 N.Y. Rangers 66 42 22 2 86 211 173 N.Y. Islanders 64 30 23 11 71 188 193 Philadelphia 64 30 26 8 68 164 190 Carolina 62 26 26 10 62 155 180 New Jersey 65 25 28 12 62 147 187 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 63 42 15 6 90 212 149 Chicago 65 42 18 5 89 198 164 Nashville 65 32 24 9 73 192 184 St. Louis 64 32 27 5 69 176 182 Winnipeg 67 30 31 6 66 200 209 Dallas 66 27 29 10 64 186 211 Colorado 64 17 44 3 37 123 214 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA San Jose 65 39 19 7 85 180 152 Edmonton 65 35 22 8 78 187 170 Anaheim 65 33 22 10 76 168 165 Calgary 66 36 26 4 76 179 182 Los Angeles 65 31 28 6 68 161 164 Vancouver 65 28 30 7 63 152 186 Arizona 65 23 35 7 53 157 210

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Monday's Games

Ottawa 4, Boston 2

Dallas 4, Washington 2

N.Y. Rangers 1, Tampa Bay 0, OT

San Jose 3, Winnipeg 2