Magnitute 4.4 quake hits Yilan County coastal region

Taipei (Taiwan News)—A magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck off the coast of Yilan County Tuesday, but no immediate casualties or damages were reported.

The tremor struck at 9:39 a.m. in an area 11 kilometers (km) under the sea surface and 56.9 km southeast of the Yilan County government, said the Central Weather Bureau.

The strongest intensity was recorded in the southern Yilan County town of Nan'ao and Taoruko in Hualien County, at level 2, said the CWB. An intensity level of 1 was measured in Yilan City, Hehuanshan in Nantou County and Xinyi District in Taipei.

Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.