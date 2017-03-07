  1. Home
  2. Society

Magnitute 4.4 quake hits Yilan County coastal region

No casualties reported

By Judy Lin,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/03/07 10:39

A magnitude-4.4 quake hit Taiwan's eastern shore on Tuesday morning. (Photo courtesy of Central Weather Bureau)

Taipei (Taiwan News)—A magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck off the coast of Yilan County Tuesday, but no immediate casualties or damages were reported.

The tremor struck at 9:39 a.m. in an area 11 kilometers (km) under the sea surface and 56.9 km southeast of the Yilan County government, said the Central Weather Bureau.

The strongest intensity was recorded in the southern Yilan County town of Nan'ao and Taoruko in Hualien County, at level 2, said the CWB. An intensity level of 1 was measured in Yilan City, Hehuanshan in Nantou County and Xinyi District in Taipei.

Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.
Earthquake
Central Weather Bureau
coastal
Yilan County

RELATED ARTICLES

The Monks of Norcia auction beer in Taiwan to rebuild quake-destroyed monastery
2017/03/06 10:27
Earthquake hits eastern Taiwan’s Yilan County
2017/03/04 19:16
Drier and warmer weather ahead this weekend
2017/03/03 15:11
Early morning earthquake strikes off coast of Hualien
2017/02/28 13:52
Despite rising temperatures Tuesday, another cold front set to arrive Wednesday night
2017/02/28 12:51