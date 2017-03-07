Police: British woman assaulted in weekslong Outback ordeal

SYDNEY (AP) — Officials say a British backpacker was sexually assaulted and held captive for weeks in the Australian Outback before being rescued by police who pulled over the car she was driving during a routine traffic stop.

Queensland state police said on Tuesday that officers noticed the 22-year-old woman had facial injuries and appeared distressed when they stopped the four-wheel drive along a highway in the rural town of Mitchell on Sunday.

The officers then found a 22-year-old man hiding in a storage alcove in the back of the vehicle.

The man was charged with four counts of rape, eight counts of assault, four counts of strangulation, two counts of deprivation of liberty and various drug charges.