Cuevas wins 3rd straight Brazil Open after 2 days

SAO PAULO (AP) — Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay has won his third straight Brazil Open — but it took him two days to do it.

In the rain-delayed clay-court tournament, Cuevas finally wrapped up the title on Monday with a 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-4 victory against Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain.

The Spaniard won the first set on Sunday, but the second set was stopped by rain at 3-3 and deuce with Ramos Vinolas serving. The break gave the Uruguayan time to rally.

Play did not resume until early Monday evening, and players again waited all afternoon for the rain to stop.

Cuevas has won six ATP singles titles — all on clay, and three in this event in Sao Paulo.