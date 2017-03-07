As president, Trump seeks answers on his own wiretap mystery

WASHINGTON (AP) — If Donald Trump wants to know whether he was the subject of any surveillance by the U.S. government, he may be uniquely positioned to get an answer.

A series of weekend tweets by the president focused public attention on an intelligence collection process long shrouded in secrecy. He accused former President Barack Obama of ordering wiretaps on his phones, but offered no proof to back the claim, and the White House then called on Congress to investigate the allegations.

But former government lawyers say Trump doesn't need Congress to answer this question.