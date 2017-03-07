BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Tuesday's Matches
Port Vale vs. Rochdale
Shrewsbury 4, Charlton 3
Oldham 2, Northampton 1
Bury 2, Coventry 1
AFC Wimbledon 2, Scunthorpe 1
Fleetwood Town vs. Oxford United
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Bradford 2
Swindon 3, Gillingham 1
Millwall 1, Peterborough 0
Chesterfield vs. Walsall
Bristol Rovers 1, Bolton 1
|Saturday's Matches
Chesterfield 1, Swindon 0
Gillingham 2, Bury 1
Fleetwood Town 2, Scunthorpe 0
Bristol Rovers 2, Oxford United 0
Northampton 2, Charlton 1
Coventry 0, Shrewsbury 0
AFC Wimbledon 1, Bolton 1
Sheffield United 3, Rochdale 3
Bradford 1, Peterborough 0
Port Vale 1, Southend 1
Walsall 2, Oldham 0
Millwall 2, Milton Keynes Dons 1
|Tuesday's Matches
Barnet 2, Blackpool 2
Exeter 2, Crawley Town 1
Morecambe 1, Portsmouth 1
Notts County 1, Plymouth 0
Hartlepool 4, Crewe 0
Doncaster 3, Cambridge United 2
Stevenage 4, Leyton Orient 1
Grimsby Town 1, Colchester 0
Wycombe 2, Accrington Stanley 2
Mansfield Town 0, Yeovil 0
Cheltenham 1, Carlisle 0
|Saturday's Matches
Stevenage 3, Notts County 0
Luton Town 4, Yeovil 0
Mansfield Town 0, Cheltenham 0
Colchester 1, Cambridge United 1
Leyton Orient 4, Newport County 0
Accrington Stanley 1, Barnet 0
Doncaster 0, Crawley Town 0
Wycombe 2, Grimsby Town 1
Crewe 1, Portsmouth 0
Blackpool 3, Morecambe 1
Hartlepool 3, Exeter 1
Plymouth 2, Carlisle 0
|Tuesday's Matches
Newcastle 2, Brighton 1
Huddersfield vs. Wolverhampton
Blackburn 1, Derby 0
Aston Villa 2, Bristol City 0
|Friday's Match
Leeds 3, Birmingham 1
|Saturday's Matches
Brentford 1, Ipswich 1
Derby 2, Barnsley 1
Queens Park Rangers 2, Cardiff 1
Fulham 3, Preston 1
Burton Albion 0, Bristol City 0
Blackburn 1, Wigan 0
Reading 2, Wolverhampton 1
Aston Villa 2, Rotherham 0
Sheffield Wednesday 5, Norwich 1
Nottingham Forest 3, Brighton 0
Newcastle 3, Huddersfield 1
|Wednesday's Match
Manchester City 5, Huddersfield 1
|Saturday's Matches
Bournemouth 1, Manchester United 1
Stoke 2, Middlesbrough 0
Southampton 4, Watford 3
Swansea 3, Burnley 2
Leicester 3, Hull 1
Crystal Palace 2, West Bromwich Albion 0
Liverpool 3, Arsenal 1
|Sunday's Matches
Tottenham 3, Everton 2
Manchester City 2, Sunderland 0
|Monday's Match
Chelsea 2, West Ham 1