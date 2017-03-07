How major US stock market indexes fared on Monday

U.S. stocks finished with small losses Monday for the second time in the last three trading days. Banks gave back some of their recent gains after a jump in interest rates last week sent them sharply higher.

On Monday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index declined 7.81 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,375.31.

The Dow Jones industrial average gave up 51.37 points, or 0.2 percent, to 20,954.34.

The Nasdaq composite shed 21.58 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,849.17.

The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks retreated 9.88 points, or 0.7 percent, to 1,384.25.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 136.48 points, or 6.1 percent.

The Dow is up 1,191.74 points, or 6 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 466.06 points, or 8.7 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 27.12 points, or 2 percent.