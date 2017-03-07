A look at what's in, what's out in Trump's new travel ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily barring all travelers from seven majority-Muslim nations was in place for just eight days before a federal judge blocked it. Nearly a month later, Trump has rolled out a new order aimed at overcoming the legal challenges but accomplishing the same stated goal: keeping would-be terrorists out of the United States.

A look at how the new order compares with the previous one.

___

BANNED FOREIGNERS

Old order: Three-month ban on citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries, including those who had valid visas but were outside the United States when the ban was signed.

New order: Three-month ban on issuing new visas for people from six Muslim-majority countries — Iraqi nationals are no longer banned — and exceptions for foreigners from the other six countries: Somalia, Iran, Syria, Sudan, Libya and Yemen. Citizens of those countries with valid visas will be admitted to the U.S.

___

SYRIANS

Old order: Syrian visitors, immigrants and refugees were barred from the United States indefinitely.

New order: Syrians will be treated the same as citizens of the other five countries singled out in the order.

___

REFUGEES

Old order: Four-month halt to refugees entering the United States.

New order: The refugee ban remains in place, though people already approved and on their way to the United States will be allowed in.

___

TIMING

Old order: The Jan. 27 order was immediately put into place, causing chaos and panic at airports as the Homeland Security Department scrambled to figure out who the order covered and how it was to be implemented.

New order: The new order, signed Monday, won't be affective until March 16. It also revokes the previous edict.