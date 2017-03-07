The Latest: Sikh community leader: Shooting victim back home

A man wears a head covering with the stars and stripes of a U.S. flag as he attends Sunday services at the Gurudwara Singh Sabha of Was
Vehicles are parked Sunday, March 5, 2017, at the home and driveway where a Sikh man was shot in the arm Friday, in Kent, Wash. Authori
Men and women attend Sunday services at the Gurudwara Singh Sabha of Washington, a Sikh temple in Renton, Wash., Sunday, March 5, 2017,
Satwinder Kaur, left, watches as people arrive for Sunday services at the Gurudwara Singh Sabha of Washington, a Sikh temple in Renton,
Men and women, including a man wearing a "USA" sweatshirt, attend Sunday services at the Gurudwara Singh Sabha of Washington, a Sikh te
A sign notes the presence of security cameras at the Gurudwara Singh Sabha of Washington, a Sikh temple in Renton, Wash., Sunday, March
A man bows his head as he attends Sunday services at the Gurudwara Singh Sabha of Washington, a Sikh temple in Renton, Wash., Sunday, M
Men and women attend Sunday services at the Gurudwara Singh Sabha of Washington, a Sikh temple in Renton, Wash., Sunday, March 5, 2017,
Men walk past a woman reading a newspaper at the Gurudwara Singh Sabha of Washington, a Sikh temple in Renton, Wash., Sunday, March 5,
From left, Diljot Kaur, 12, Harsharan Kaur, 13, and Sukhbir Kaur, 11, stand outside the front door of the Gurudwara Singh Sabha of Wash
Vehicles sit parked Sunday, March 5, 2017, at the home and driveway where a Sikh man was shot in the arm Friday, March 3, 2017, in Kent
KENT, Wash. (AP) — The Latest on the shooting of a Sikh man in Washington state (all times local):
1 p.m.
A community leader says a Sikh man who told police that a man shot him in the arm and said to go back to his country is recovering from his wound at home in suburban Seattle.
Hira Singh said Monday that he's talked by telephone to the 39-year-old victim and his family. He says they're doing well and "getting back to normal."
Police in the city of Kent are investigating the shooting as a hate crime. Police Cmdr. Jarod Kasner said Monday that no arrests have been so far in Friday night's shooting. The FBI has joined the investigation.
The shooting has rattled members of the Sikh community. But Singh also said they've been overwhelmed by an outpouring of support and love.