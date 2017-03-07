  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2017/03/07 04:20

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Mar 139.60 139.65 139.60 139.65 Down 1.60
May 142.65 144.40 141.40 141.45 Down 1.85
Jul 145.00 146.65 143.70 143.75 Down 1.85
Sep 147.50 148.90 145.95 146.05 Down 1.85
Dec 150.50 152.10 149.20 149.30 Down 1.75
Mar 154.00 155.20 152.35 152.45 Down 1.75
May 156.65 156.65 154.45 154.45 Down 1.70
Jul 158.25 158.25 156.05 156.05 Down 1.70
Sep 159.80 159.80 157.65 157.65 Down 1.65
Dec 162.00 162.00 159.90 159.90 Down 1.65
Mar 161.85 Down 1.65
May 163.35 Down 1.65
Jul 164.75 Down 1.65
Sep 166.20 Down 1.65
Dec 167.70 Down 1.65