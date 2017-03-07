New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Mar
|139.60
|139.65
|139.60
|139.65
|Down 1.60
|May
|142.65
|144.40
|141.40
|141.45
|Down 1.85
|Jul
|145.00
|146.65
|143.70
|143.75
|Down 1.85
|Sep
|147.50
|148.90
|145.95
|146.05
|Down 1.85
|Dec
|150.50
|152.10
|149.20
|149.30
|Down 1.75
|Mar
|154.00
|155.20
|152.35
|152.45
|Down 1.75
|May
|156.65
|156.65
|154.45
|154.45
|Down 1.70
|Jul
|158.25
|158.25
|156.05
|156.05
|Down 1.70
|Sep
|159.80
|159.80
|157.65
|157.65
|Down 1.65
|Dec
|162.00
|162.00
|159.90
|159.90
|Down 1.65
|Mar
|161.85
|Down 1.65
|May
|163.35
|Down 1.65
|Jul
|164.75
|Down 1.65
|Sep
|166.20
|Down 1.65
|Dec
|167.70
|Down 1.65