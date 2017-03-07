New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Mar
|268.90
|268.90
|263.90
|264.30 Down 4.40
|Apr
|270.25
|270.25
|264.25
|264.70 Down 4.35
|May
|270.75
|270.95
|264.60
|265.20 Down 4.45
|Jun
|268.30
|268.30
|265.60
|265.95 Down 4.45
|Jul
|270.95
|271.35
|266.20
|266.65 Down 4.40
|Aug
|267.80
|267.80
|267.30
|267.30 Down 4.40
|Sep
|272.05
|272.05
|267.75
|267.85 Down 4.30
|Oct
|269.00
|269.00
|268.25
|268.25 Down 4.25
|Nov
|269.00
|269.00
|268.60
|268.60 Down 4.20
|Dec
|272.75
|272.75
|268.25
|268.90 Down 4.20
|Jan
|269.25 Down 4.20
|Feb
|269.60 Down 4.20
|Mar
|270.10
|270.10
|269.75
|269.75 Down 4.15
|Apr
|270.15 Down 4.15
|May
|270.30 Down 4.15
|Jun
|270.65 Down 4.10
|Jul
|270.85 Down 4.05
|Aug
|271.00 Down 4.05
|Sep
|271.15 Down 4.05
|Oct
|271.25 Down 4.00
|Nov
|271.30 Down 4.00
|Dec
|271.40 Down 4.00
|Jan
|271.45 Down 4.00
|Feb
|271.50 Down 4.00
|Mar
|271.50 Down 4.00
|May
|271.55 Down 4.00
|Jul
|271.60 Down 4.00
|Sep
|271.65 Down 4.00
|Dec
|271.75 Down 4.00
|Mar
|271.85 Down 4.00
|May
|271.90 Down 4.00
|Jul
|271.95 Down 4.00
|Sep
|272.00 Down 4.00
|Dec
|272.05 Down 4.00
|Mar
|272.10 Down 4.00
|May
|272.15 Down 4.00
|Jul
|272.20 Down 4.00
|Sep
|272.25 Down 4.00
|Dec
|272.30 Down 4.00