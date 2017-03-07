  1. Home
BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2017/03/07 04:19

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Mar 268.90 268.90 263.90 264.30 Down 4.40
Apr 270.25 270.25 264.25 264.70 Down 4.35
May 270.75 270.95 264.60 265.20 Down 4.45
Jun 268.30 268.30 265.60 265.95 Down 4.45
Jul 270.95 271.35 266.20 266.65 Down 4.40
Aug 267.80 267.80 267.30 267.30 Down 4.40
Sep 272.05 272.05 267.75 267.85 Down 4.30
Oct 269.00 269.00 268.25 268.25 Down 4.25
Nov 269.00 269.00 268.60 268.60 Down 4.20
Dec 272.75 272.75 268.25 268.90 Down 4.20
Jan 269.25 Down 4.20
Feb 269.60 Down 4.20
Mar 270.10 270.10 269.75 269.75 Down 4.15
Apr 270.15 Down 4.15
May 270.30 Down 4.15
Jun 270.65 Down 4.10
Jul 270.85 Down 4.05
Aug 271.00 Down 4.05
Sep 271.15 Down 4.05
Oct 271.25 Down 4.00
Nov 271.30 Down 4.00
Dec 271.40 Down 4.00
Jan 271.45 Down 4.00
Feb 271.50 Down 4.00
Mar 271.50 Down 4.00
May 271.55 Down 4.00
Jul 271.60 Down 4.00
Sep 271.65 Down 4.00
Dec 271.75 Down 4.00
Mar 271.85 Down 4.00
May 271.90 Down 4.00
Jul 271.95 Down 4.00
Sep 272.00 Down 4.00
Dec 272.05 Down 4.00
Mar 272.10 Down 4.00
May 272.15 Down 4.00
Jul 272.20 Down 4.00
Sep 272.25 Down 4.00
Dec 272.30 Down 4.00