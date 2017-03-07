New York (AP) — Sugar futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(112,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|SUGAR-WORLD 11
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Apr
|19.63
|19.84
|19.12
|19.15
|Down .37
|Jun
|19.42
|19.62
|19.01
|19.04
|Down .29
|Sep
|19.36
|19.56
|19.08
|19.10
|Down .21
|Feb
|19.54
|19.72
|19.32
|19.34
|Down .15
|Apr
|19.10
|19.24
|18.90
|18.92
|Down .12
|Jun
|18.61
|18.75
|18.47
|18.50
|Down .10
|Sep
|18.45
|18.61
|18.36
|18.40
|Down .04
|Feb
|18.44
|18.60
|18.42
|18.42
|Up
|.02
|Apr
|18.03
|18.17
|18.03
|18.03
|Up
|.02
|Jun
|17.68
|17.80
|17.64
|17.68
|unch
|Sep
|17.85
|17.85
|17.70
|17.71
|unch