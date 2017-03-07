BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Mar
|1989
|1989
|1968
|1968
|Down
|21
|May
|1965
|1972
|1933
|1935
|Down
|20
|Jul
|1974
|1978
|1939
|1944
|Down
|19
|Sep
|1988
|1994
|1955
|1961
|Down
|19
|Dec
|2015
|2022
|1985
|1990
|Down
|18
|Mar
|2040
|2050
|2013
|2017
|Down
|16
|May
|2060
|2069
|2034
|2037
|Down
|16
|Jul
|2081
|2084
|2048
|2051
|Down
|16
|Sep
|2072
|2090
|2065
|2065
|Down
|16
|Dec
|2088
|2088
|2085
|2085
|Down
|16