BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Mar 1989 1989 1968 1968 Down 21 May 1965 1972 1933 1935 Down 20 Jul 1974 1978 1939 1944 Down 19 Sep 1988 1994 1955 1961 Down 19 Dec 2015 2022 1985 1990 Down 18 Mar 2040 2050 2013 2017 Down 16 May 2060 2069 2034 2037 Down 16 Jul 2081 2084 2048 2051 Down 16 Sep 2072 2090 2065 2065 Down 16 Dec 2088 2088 2085 2085 Down 16