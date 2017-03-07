NKorea: US-SKorea exercises leading to 'nuclear disaster'

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — North Korea is warning that U.S.-South Korean military exercises are driving the Korean Peninsula and northeast Asia toward "nuclear disaster."

North Korea's U.N. Ambassador Ja Song Nam claimed in a letter to the U.N. Security Council on Monday that the joint exercises that began on March 1 are "the most undisguised nuclear war maneuvers" and may spark "an actual war."

He said that "Consequently, the situation on the Korean Peninsula is again inching to the brink of a nuclear war."

Ja again urged the Security Council to discuss the U.S.-South Korea exercises.

He said if the council again ignores the request it will demonstrate that the U.N.'s most powerful body is only a "political tool" of the United States.

Ja accused the Trump administration of an "extreme" anti-North Korea policy.