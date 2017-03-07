Argentina teachers strike, millions of students miss class

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Authorities in Argentina say that millions of students are missing class in the South American country due to a teachers' strike.

The 48-hour stoppage began Monday. Unions for private and public school teachers are demanding a nationwide salary increase of 35 percent in line with the country's inflation rate.

Provincial governments are offering roughly half that, varying by region.

President Mauricio Macri said his government wants to resolve the conflict. But he's criticizing the strike, calling it a politically motivated move ahead of this year's congressional elections.