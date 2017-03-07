BC-APFN-US--Money & Markets Digest

Money & Markets modules for Tuesday March 7

TODAY

The Federal Reserve reports its monthly tally of consumer credit, and Urban Outfitters reports its quarterly results. The Commerce Department releases figures on the U.S. trade deficit for January.

COMPANY SPOTLIGHT

Tyson Foods shares slipped Monday after tens of thousands of chickens at a supplier in Tennessee had to be destroyed because of a bird flu outbreak.

CENTERPIECE

Big payday?

Snap's blockbuster debut on the New York Stock Exchange last week recalled earlier technology IPOs like Facebook and Twitter, but how a stock trades on its first day has almost nothing to do with its long-term performance.

STORY STOCKS

Tyson Foods (TSN)

Southwestern Energy (SWN)

Deutsche Bank (DB)

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Armstrong Flooring (AFI)

United States Steel (X)

TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

FUND FOCUS

Columbia Contrarian Core (LCCAX)

An experienced manager has turned in an impressive record with a well-structured approach to buying out-of-favor stocks, but it could afford to make larger fee reductions, Morningstar says.

