Parents: Bar release of video of UConn student's death

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The parents of a University of Connecticut student who died after being run over by a campus fire department vehicle are asking a judge to prohibit public release of a school surveillance video of the accident.

Abraham and Shinymol (SHIN'-ee-mohl) Chemmarappally (chem-ar-OPP'-ah-lee) made the request, saying release of the video would cause the family emotional anguish. The Hartford Courant and others requested the video's release.

A Hartford Superior Court judge has scheduled a hearing for next Monday.

Authorities say the West Hartford couple's daughter, Jeffny Pally, fell asleep in front of the fire department Oct. 16 after drinking alcohol at an off-campus party. A department SUV accidentally ran over her while responding to what turned out to be a false alarm.

Six UConn students were charged with alcohol-related offenses after her death.