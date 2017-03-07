Tavecchio re-elected as Italian football president

ROME (AP) — Carlo Tavecchio has been re-elected as president of the Italian football federation, beating Andrea Abodi in a close vote.

Tavecchio, who won with 54 percent at the end of the third round of voting, said on Monday "we now need to find the strength to re-unite."

The 73-year-old Tavecchio will now serve a four-year term, after succeeding Giancarlo Abete, who resigned following Italy's disastrous World Cup campaign in 2014.

Tavecchio has earned considerable support despite being banned by UEFA for six months following a racist comment during his election campaign in 2014.

He came out on top in all three rounds of voting but didn't have the three-quarters of votes needed to win in the first round, nor the two-thirds needed for the second.