Changes made to deal settling NYC police surveillance suits

NEW YORK (AP) — Changes have been made to an agreement to settle lawsuits accusing the New York Police Department of violating basic rights in Muslim communities after Sept. 11, 2001.

The revisions filed Monday expand the responsibilities of a civilian representative acting as a check against surveillance abuses by the police department.

A judge approved a settlement in October but requested the changes be made. He will also have to approve the revisions before the settlement is final.

The revisions expand the scope of the representative to ensure compliance with the rules that govern surveillance of political and religious activity. The representative would be a member of the department and would report to the court any violation concerns.