Ibrahimovic and Mings charged by FA for violent conduct

LONDON (AP) — Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Tyrone Mings have both been charged by the English Football Association for violent conduct.

Ibrahimovic elbowed Mings in the head moments after the defender appeared to step on the Swede's face late in the first half of Manchester United's 1-1 draw against Bournemouth on Saturday. Both incidents were not seen by referee Kevin Friend and went unpunished at the time.

Ibrahimovic faces the possibility of a three-match ban and could miss United's FA Cup trip to Chelsea.

The FA says it "has submitted a claim that the standard punishment that would otherwise apply for the misconduct committed by the Bournemouth defender is 'clearly insufficient.'"