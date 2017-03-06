8 die in stampede during food handouts in Zambia

LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — Zambian police say eight people have died and 28 have been injured in a stampede during food handouts at a youth center in the capital, Lusaka.

Police spokeswoman Esther Katongo said the stampede happened Monday when people forced their way into the Olympic Youth Development Centre, where the distribution of food handouts was scheduled to take place.

Katongo said the dead include six women, one man and one boy. She said thousands of people had been invited to the event, which was organized by a church group. An investigation is underway.