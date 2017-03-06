'La La Land,' in live concert form, coming to Hollywood Bowl

NEW YORK (AP) — Live from Los Angeles, it's "La La Land" live!

Lionsgate announced Monday that "La La Land In Concert: A Live-to-Film Celebration" will come to the Hollywood Bowl on May 26-27. The live shows will be conducted by composer Justin Hurwitz, who won two Academy Awards last month for his work on the movie's music.

The show will include a 100-piece symphony orchestra, choir and jazz ensemble, along with the film's original vocal recordings from Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone and John Legend.

Tickets go on sale Friday. The live show will visit other U.S. cities and travel internationally.

"La La Land" won six Academy Awards, including best original score and best original song for Hurwitz.