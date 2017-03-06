Bayer Leverkusen hires Tayfun Korkut as coach

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen has hired former Turkey international Tayfun Korkut as coach to rescue something from the club's worst Bundesliga season in 14 years.

Leverkusen says the 42-year-old Korkut, previously coach of Hannover and then second-division club Kaiserslautern, has signed a deal until the end of the season, along with assistant coach Xaver Zembrod.

Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voeller says, "we're optimistic that we'll get back on track with him."

Leverkusen fired Roger Schmidt on Sunday after five losses in seven games in all competitions. Saturday's 6-2 loss at Borussia Dortmund followed a 4-2 loss to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League and a subsequent home loss to Mainz.

Leverkusen is out of the German Cup and 10th in the Bundesliga.