Puerto Rico mayor investigated in sexual harassment case

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico's Justice Department says it is investigating a mayor on suspicion of sexually harassing a female police officer who filed a complaint against him.

The announcement comes hours after Gov. Ricardo Rossello demanded on Sunday that Mayor Hector O'Neill step down. O'Neill has been mayor of the wealthy city of Guaynabo located just southwest of the capital for more than two decades.

Authorities say they also are investigating claims that O'Neill paid nearly half a million dollars to the police officer and her boyfriend.

O'Neill has refused to resign and rejects the allegations. He says he won't talk about the case because it has been privately resolved and says no public funds were involved.