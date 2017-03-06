Nigeria to close airport in Abuja, the capital, for repairs

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Nigeria's government says the international airport at Abuja, the capital, will be closed for six weeks for repairs.

Information Minister Lai Mohammed on Monday announced the closure of Abuja International Airport from Wednesday until April 9 for repairs to the runway, which experts say is in shocking disrepair.

All international airlines except Ethiopian confirm they will not be flying to Kaduna, 250-kilometers (155-miles) north of Abuja on a highway notorious for accidents, hijackings and kidnappings. Police have beefed up security on the route to Kaduna.

British Airways, Air France and Delta will continue to fly to Nigeria's economic hub of Lagos, but the closure of the capital's airport means a major disruption for government and private business.