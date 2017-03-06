WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

SOC--WEST HAM-CHELSEA

LONDON — Chelsea can go 10 points clear of Tottenham by winning at West Ham in the west London club's second visit to the Olympic Stadium after crowd disorder at an earlier match. UPCOMING: 300 words by 2230 GMT, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

SOC--CHAMPIONS LEAGUE PREVIEW

MADRID — There is still hope for Barcelona in the Champions League. With Lionel Messi at his best and leading an attack that has been scoring at will, Barcelona takes on Paris Saint-Germain with reason to believe it can reverse the 4-0 loss from the first leg. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 830 words, photos.

CAR--F1-BRUISED DRIVERS

BARCELONA, Spain — Battered and bruised, Lewis Hamilton loves the punishment he is receiving from his more physically demanding Mercedes. Because if some extra soreness is the price for increased speed, then Hamilton and Formula One's other drivers say they are more than happy to pay it. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 830 words, photos.

OLY--US-BRITAIN

LONDON — American and British Olympic officials will firm up plans for a multisport event between the countries at a meeting in New York later this month. By Rob Harris. SENT: 110 words. Will be updated.

SOC--MALAYSIA-NORTH KOREA

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — The Malaysian government has barred the country's national soccer team from traveling to North Korea for an Asian Cup qualifying match on March 28 because of security concerns. SENT: 295 words.

GLF--MEXICO CHAMPIONSHIP

MEXICO CITY — The Mexico Championship put on quite a show in its debut as a World Golf Championships event. So did Dustin Johnson. In his first tournament as No. 1 in the world, Johnson gave every indication that he planned on staying at the top for a while. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 840 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Sevilla needs a victory at Alaves to keep pace with Spanish league leaders Barcelona and Real Madrid, which won their weekend matches. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 400 words by 2230 GMT.

SOC--PSG-PASTORE'S COMEBACK

PARIS — Javier Pastore's return to form is timely for Paris Saint-Germain, especially with one of the midfielder's favorite opponents coming up. Riddled with injury problems this season and last, Pastore could start against Barcelona on Wednesday when the sides meet in the Champions League. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 650 words, photos.

Also:

— SOC--CHELSEA-STADIUM — Mayor approves Chelsea's plans to redevelop Stamford Bridge. SENT: 115 words, photos.

CRICKET:

CRI--INDIA-AUSTRALIA

BANGALORE, India — Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane combined in a 93-run stand for the fifth wicket to help India reach 213-4 at stumps Monday, giving the hosts a 126-run lead and the momentum in the second test against Australia. SENT: 340 words, photos.

CRI--SRI LANKA-BANGLADESH

GALLE, Sri Lanka — Rangana Herath isn't putting a lot of emphasis on Sri Lanka's unbeaten record against Bangladesh in the five-day format as he prepares to lead his lineup into a home test this week. By Rex Clementine. SENT: 605 words, photos.

CRI--PAKISTAN-MISBAH

ISLAMABAD — The Pakistan Cricket Board has retained 42-year-old Misbah-ul-Haq as skipper for next month's test series against the West Indies. SENT: 200 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Curry bounces back to lead Warriors over Knicks. SENT: 615 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Wild beat Sharks to gain division, conference leads. SENT: 845 words, photos.

