Hungary may tighten school travel laws after Italy bus crash

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian education authorities say the government is seeking to review rules about long school trips in light of a January bus crash in Italy that killed 16 people, mostly Hungarian students.

A change being considered would ban buses carrying students on multi-day school excursions abroad from operating between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m.

Education State Secretary Laszlo Palkovics said Monday that the government was launching an online questionnaire about some of the new rules, including the potential tightening of health requirements for bus drivers working overnight and stricter technical inspections for school buses.

The cause of the late night crash on Jan. 20 is still under investigation. The bus was carrying mostly Budapest high school students and teachers returning from a skiing trip in France.