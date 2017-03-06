EU condemns launch of NKorea ballistic missiles

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has condemned North Korea for firing four banned ballistic missiles and said it would consult with Japan and international partners on how to react.

Officials say the North Korean missiles were fired early Monday with three landing in waters that Japan claims as its exclusive economic zone. The test-launches appeared to be a reaction to huge U.S.-South Korean military drills that those countries consider routine but that Pyongyang insists are an invasion rehearsal.

EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini said launches were "in utter disregard" of several U.N. resolutions and further raised tension in the region.

She says North Korea needs to return to a dialogue with the international community and immediately halt plans for more such missile launches.