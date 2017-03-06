Temperatures to drop to 13 degrees for northern Taiwan on Tuesday and Wednesday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said on Monday that northern Taiwan will see “cloudy and cold” weather on Tuesday and Wednesday as a continental cold air mass moves southward.

Affected by the continental cold air, temperatures will drop more evidently in northern Taiwan on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the coldest temperatures in Taipei City being around 14 degrees Celsius, and 13 degrees on coastal and low lying areas, according to Wu. Mercury will fall slightly in central Taiwan over these two days, while southern Taiwan will see least temperature change with the weather pattern continuing to be cloudy to sunny, he said.

Temperatures will go up across Taiwan on March 9 – 11 (Thursday to Saturday), with rain forecast for Thursday night and Friday as humidity increases, Wu said. Rain will decrease on Saturday as humidity lessens, he added.