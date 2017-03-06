Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, March 6, 2017
City/Town, Country;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;31;26;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;SW;13;79%;56%;9
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;27;18;Sunny and pleasant;24;18;WNW;21;58%;0%;9
Aleppo, Syria;19;7;Partly sunny;20;8;ENE;10;51%;6%;4
Algiers, Algeria;20;13;Partial sunshine;17;10;W;14;74%;11%;5
Amsterdam, Netherlands;9;3;A shower in places;8;3;S;12;78%;55%;1
Anchorage, United States;-11;-21;Sunny, but very cold;-10;-19;N;12;61%;1%;1
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;12;2;Sunny;12;1;SE;7;42%;2%;5
Astana, Kazakhstan;0;-18;Partly sunny;-3;-13;WSW;7;86%;4%;3
Asuncion, Paraguay;34;24;Mostly sunny;35;25;E;8;61%;30%;7
Athens, Greece;19;8;Showers and t-storms;16;11;SSE;11;77%;84%;4
Auckland, New Zealand;23;17;Afternoon rain;23;19;N;13;73%;93%;4
Baghdad, Iraq;23;8;Sunny and nice;24;9;NW;13;40%;0%;6
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;32;23;Downpours;31;23;SW;7;81%;81%;8
Bangalore, India;32;22;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;21;ESE;8;61%;70%;11
Bangkok, Thailand;36;26;Mostly sunny;34;26;S;12;61%;29%;9
Barcelona, Spain;22;10;Partly sunny;17;9;SE;18;58%;9%;4
Beijing, China;10;-3;Plenty of sunshine;9;-1;NNW;20;17%;0%;4
Belgrade, Serbia;13;6;A passing shower;14;7;NE;18;59%;85%;3
Berlin, Germany;10;1;Cooler;5;0;NW;13;72%;58%;1
Bogota, Colombia;19;9;A t-storm in spots;18;10;ESE;9;80%;74%;8
Brasilia, Brazil;29;19;Nice with some sun;30;18;NE;8;56%;9%;8
Bratislava, Slovakia;12;2;More clouds than sun;11;2;NNW;12;67%;44%;2
Brussels, Belgium;7;4;A passing shower;8;4;WSW;15;78%;84%;1
Bucharest, Romania;17;4;Showers around;18;7;ESE;11;69%;84%;3
Budapest, Hungary;11;2;Cloudy, p.m. rain;11;4;NNW;11;68%;88%;2
Buenos Aires, Argentina;29;21;Nice with some sun;28;22;ENE;15;64%;33%;6
Bujumbura, Burundi;33;18;A strong t-storm;32;18;SSW;8;40%;76%;9
Busan, South Korea;10;1;Turning sunny;8;1;WNW;16;44%;0%;5
Cairo, Egypt;24;12;Decreasing clouds;24;13;E;9;48%;1%;7
Cape Town, South Africa;25;16;Sunny and pleasant;26;18;SSE;23;53%;0%;7
Caracas, Venezuela;25;20;A t-storm in spots;25;20;ENE;5;71%;64%;8
Chennai, India;33;26;A t-storm in spots;34;25;SSE;14;73%;55%;9
Chicago, United States;16;6;Sunny, windy, mild;14;1;SW;30;40%;12%;4
Colombo, Sri Lanka;33;25;Showers around;32;25;S;11;71%;82%;11
Copenhagen, Denmark;4;-1;A snow shower;1;-3;NW;18;63%;57%;1
Dakar, Senegal;26;19;Partly sunny, nice;25;20;N;23;71%;0%;8
Dallas, United States;27;12;Turning sunny;22;8;E;12;29%;9%;6
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;34;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;35;26;ENE;11;75%;73%;5
Delhi, India;28;13;Partly sunny;29;15;NE;10;37%;30%;6
Denver, United States;8;-4;Milder;13;0;SW;24;20%;8%;5
Dhaka, Bangladesh;31;19;Warmer;33;19;SSE;7;58%;56%;9
Dili, East Timor;34;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;23;WSW;11;76%;81%;7
Dublin, Ireland;8;1;A little rain;9;7;WSW;23;89%;87%;1
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;11;0;Mostly sunny;13;1;N;9;36%;8%;5
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;20;13;Partly sunny, nice;20;14;NW;7;72%;0%;5
Hanoi, Vietnam;22;19;A morning shower;22;18;NNE;10;84%;76%;3
Harare, Zimbabwe;25;16;A t-shower in spots;26;15;SE;10;69%;50%;9
Havana, Cuba;27;19;Partly sunny, nice;28;19;E;17;55%;15%;8
Helsinki, Finland;-2;-6;A bit of snow;-1;-2;E;28;77%;90%;0
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;32;24;Nice with some sun;34;24;SSE;14;53%;2%;9
Hong Kong, China;23;17;A shower in places;21;16;ENE;17;70%;56%;4
Honolulu, United States;27;20;Afternoon showers;26;20;NNE;9;69%;100%;6
Hyderabad, India;34;21;Partly sunny;36;21;SE;13;43%;27%;10
Islamabad, Pakistan;19;11;Variable cloudiness;22;12;NNE;17;46%;30%;5
Istanbul, Turkey;17;9;Turning cloudy, mild;18;10;ENE;11;61%;7%;4
Jakarta, Indonesia;31;25;A t-storm or two;29;24;SW;11;84%;90%;2
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;30;22;Mostly sunny;30;22;N;16;53%;0%;10
Johannesburg, South Africa;27;14;Sunny and nice;28;13;ENE;11;54%;5%;10
Kabul, Afghanistan;11;0;Mostly sunny;11;0;NNE;10;35%;27%;7
Karachi, Pakistan;28;21;Hazy and less humid;31;20;W;19;42%;0%;9
Kathmandu, Nepal;23;6;A stray shower;24;9;SW;8;36%;42%;9
Khartoum, Sudan;36;19;Sunny and very warm;37;20;N;22;9%;0%;11
Kiev, Ukraine;12;4;A little a.m. rain;12;2;ESE;11;79%;71%;2
Kingston, Jamaica;28;24;Some sun, a shower;30;24;NE;17;59%;72%;10
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;33;23;A t-storm around;31;23;WSW;8;68%;71%;6
Kolkata, India;32;19;Partly sunny, nice;33;21;S;9;49%;44%;9
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;34;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;E;6;75%;67%;9
La Paz, Bolivia;14;4;A t-storm in spots;14;4;SE;14;69%;64%;11
Lagos, Nigeria;33;26;A stray thunderstorm;34;26;SSW;9;69%;55%;9
Lima, Peru;28;23;High clouds;28;23;SSE;9;67%;44%;7
Lisbon, Portugal;18;12;Partial sunshine;21;10;N;11;71%;0%;4
London, United Kingdom;11;3;Partly sunny;9;7;S;13;68%;67%;2
Los Angeles, United States;18;10;Pleasant and warmer;25;13;N;3;34%;1%;6
Luanda, Angola;30;24;Variable cloudiness;30;24;WNW;9;68%;21%;7
Madrid, Spain;19;6;Partly sunny, mild;19;5;N;9;60%;3%;4
Male, Maldives;31;25;A t-storm in spots;30;25;W;2;73%;65%;11
Manaus, Brazil;29;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;NE;8;79%;83%;3
Manila, Philippines;34;22;Nice with some sun;32;23;E;12;60%;6%;9
Melbourne, Australia;28;14;Nice with sunshine;27;12;ESE;16;50%;0%;6
Mexico City, Mexico;25;11;A t-storm in spots;25;13;ENE;8;31%;64%;12
Miami, United States;24;20;Some sun, a shower;27;21;ESE;22;60%;55%;7
Minsk, Belarus;7;3;A little a.m. rain;7;2;SSE;7;87%;74%;1
Mogadishu, Somalia;32;25;Mostly sunny;32;25;ENE;22;59%;0%;11
Montevideo, Uruguay;28;20;Sunshine and nice;25;20;ENE;15;56%;6%;6
Montreal, Canada;0;-1;Rain and drizzle;6;4;SSE;10;80%;89%;1
Moscow, Russia;1;0;Low clouds;5;1;SE;13;80%;14%;1
Mumbai, India;32;19;Hazy sunshine;33;20;WNW;10;57%;0%;10
Nairobi, Kenya;32;14;Clouds and sun;32;15;NNE;18;29%;1%;9
New York, United States;7;4;A shower;15;9;SW;21;60%;86%;2
Nicosia, Cyprus;21;8;Sunny and pleasant;21;7;NNE;10;49%;2%;6
Novosibirsk, Russia;-3;-11;Clearing;-4;-10;SSW;8;89%;3%;1
Osaka-shi, Japan;13;4;A shower in spots;9;1;W;16;39%;53%;5
Oslo, Norway;-1;-9;Inc. clouds;-2;-7;N;14;55%;6%;1
Ottawa, Canada;-1;-3;Rain and drizzle;7;-1;SSW;15;87%;96%;1
Pago Pago, American Samoa;30;26;A stray thunderstorm;30;26;ENE;14;78%;74%;7
Panama City, Panama;32;25;A t-storm in spots;33;25;NNW;19;66%;65%;9
Paramaribo, Suriname;29;25;A little p.m. rain;31;24;NE;16;69%;87%;10
Paris, France;7;5;Periods of sun;10;6;SSW;14;62%;67%;2
Perth, Australia;35;19;Mostly sunny;31;19;S;17;55%;0%;7
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;35;24;Clearing;33;23;S;9;56%;20%;9
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;31;24;A t-storm in spots;32;23;NNE;11;75%;59%;8
Port-au-prince, Haiti;32;20;An afternoon shower;32;20;NE;8;44%;64%;9
Prague, Czech Republic;8;3;Spotty showers;8;1;NW;13;67%;70%;2
Pyongyang, North Korea;4;-7;Sunny, but cold;2;-6;NW;16;34%;11%;4
Quito, Ecuador;19;9;Occasional rain;19;9;NE;17;78%;91%;8
Rabat, Morocco;20;9;Sunny and delightful;22;12;ESE;10;73%;0%;6
Recife, Brazil;32;26;Morning showers;32;27;ESE;15;73%;100%;8
Reykjavik, Iceland;4;2;Occasional rain;5;1;ENE;7;68%;78%;1
Riga, Latvia;0;-2;Afternoon snow;4;-2;S;15;90%;85%;1
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;31;25;Showers and t-storms;30;23;NW;11;78%;85%;8
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;23;12;Sunny and pleasant;26;15;SE;10;29%;2%;10
Rome, Italy;17;7;Partly sunny, cooler;13;6;NNW;25;71%;26%;3
Saint Petersburg, Russia;-1;-6;Overcast;0;-1;E;23;46%;61%;1
San Francisco, United States;13;7;Mostly cloudy;15;9;W;7;71%;11%;3
San Jose, Costa Rica;28;19;A t-storm in spots;28;19;ENE;20;56%;65%;11
San Juan, Puerto Rico;25;21;A shower or two;25;22;ENE;24;85%;82%;9
San Salvador, El Salvador;25;18;Partly sunny, nice;26;18;NNE;10;62%;28%;11
Sana'a, Yemen;28;11;Mostly sunny;28;11;WSW;9;26%;28%;14
Santiago, Chile;32;12;Partly sunny, nice;31;11;SSW;9;37%;10%;6
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;26;21;An afternoon shower;26;20;NNE;20;69%;64%;8
Sao Paulo, Brazil;16;9;Partly sunny, nice;20;8;N;10;74%;0%;4
Seattle, United States;6;2;Chilly with rain;6;4;SSW;9;79%;82%;1
Seoul, South Korea;5;-4;Sunny, but cold;3;-5;WNW;16;37%;9%;5
Shanghai, China;12;4;Inc. clouds;14;4;NW;13;44%;5%;6
Singapore, Singapore;32;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;NNE;9;71%;46%;9
Sofia, Bulgaria;11;2;Spotty showers;14;7;ESE;16;63%;86%;4
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;28;21;A shower or two;27;21;NE;29;67%;80%;10
Stockholm, Sweden;-1;-4;A bit of snow;0;-2;NE;20;63%;90%;0
Sydney, Australia;25;19;A shower or two;23;19;S;29;65%;84%;6
Taipei City, Taiwan;17;14;Cloudy;16;13;ENE;17;62%;66%;3
Tallinn, Estonia;-2;-5;A bit of snow;0;-1;E;25;65%;88%;0
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;11;1;Plenty of sunshine;12;2;NNE;10;46%;1%;4
Tbilisi, Georgia;10;2;Sunshine and mild;13;3;ENE;11;61%;7%;4
Tehran, Iran;9;3;Partly sunny;12;4;NE;11;35%;7%;6
Tel Aviv, Israel;25;12;Mostly sunny;20;10;SE;11;69%;1%;6
Tirana, Albania;17;10;Thunderstorms;16;8;E;14;66%;88%;2
Tokyo, Japan;14;4;A little a.m. rain;10;-1;WNW;12;48%;59%;3
Toronto, Canada;6;4;Occasional rain;10;3;WSW;31;86%;80%;1
Tripoli, Libya;19;13;Mostly sunny;20;11;NNW;24;54%;77%;6
Tunis, Tunisia;20;12;Very windy;17;11;NW;44;54%;70%;5
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;-2;-17;Mostly sunny;-5;-20;NNW;13;63%;13%;4
Vancouver, Canada;5;-2;Rain and drizzle;6;-1;SW;9;64%;91%;1
Vienna, Austria;12;2;Mostly cloudy;11;2;NW;17;60%;44%;2
Vientiane, Laos;36;22;Mostly sunny and hot;34;22;E;9;45%;14%;10
Vilnius, Lithuania;5;3;Occasional rain;7;1;S;9;78%;72%;1
Warsaw, Poland;8;2;Variable cloudiness;9;0;NW;8;74%;39%;1
Wellington, New Zealand;19;16;A touch of rain;19;13;SSE;32;77%;82%;3
Yangon, Myanmar;35;20;Sunny and pleasant;35;21;SW;8;56%;2%;11
Yerevan, Armenia;10;-6;Mostly sunny, colder;3;-8;NNE;3;79%;5%;5
