City/Town, Country;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;88;78;A stray thunderstorm;90;79;SW;8;79%;56%;9
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;81;65;Sunny and pleasant;75;64;WNW;13;58%;0%;9
Aleppo, Syria;67;44;Partly sunny;67;46;ENE;6;51%;6%;4
Algiers, Algeria;67;55;Partial sunshine;62;50;W;9;74%;11%;5
Amsterdam, Netherlands;49;38;A shower in places;46;38;S;7;78%;55%;1
Anchorage, United States;12;-5;Sunny, but very cold;14;-1;N;8;61%;1%;1
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;53;36;Sunny;54;34;SE;4;42%;2%;5
Astana, Kazakhstan;33;0;Partly sunny;26;9;WSW;5;86%;4%;3
Asuncion, Paraguay;94;76;Mostly sunny;95;77;E;5;61%;30%;7
Athens, Greece;66;47;Showers and t-storms;61;51;SSE;7;77%;84%;4
Auckland, New Zealand;74;63;Afternoon rain;73;66;N;8;73%;93%;4
Baghdad, Iraq;73;47;Sunny and nice;75;48;NW;8;40%;0%;6
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;90;74;Downpours;88;73;SW;5;81%;81%;8
Bangalore, India;89;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;69;ESE;5;61%;70%;11
Bangkok, Thailand;97;78;Mostly sunny;94;78;S;7;61%;29%;9
Barcelona, Spain;71;49;Partly sunny;62;47;SE;11;58%;9%;4
Beijing, China;50;27;Plenty of sunshine;48;30;NNW;12;17%;0%;4
Belgrade, Serbia;56;43;A passing shower;58;44;NE;11;59%;85%;3
Berlin, Germany;50;35;Cooler;41;33;NW;8;72%;58%;1
Bogota, Colombia;66;49;A t-storm in spots;65;49;ESE;5;80%;74%;8
Brasilia, Brazil;85;65;Nice with some sun;87;64;NE;5;56%;9%;8
Bratislava, Slovakia;54;36;More clouds than sun;52;36;NNW;8;67%;44%;2
Brussels, Belgium;45;39;A passing shower;47;39;WSW;9;78%;84%;1
Bucharest, Romania;62;38;Showers around;64;45;ESE;7;69%;84%;3
Budapest, Hungary;52;35;Cloudy, p.m. rain;52;40;NNW;7;68%;88%;2
Buenos Aires, Argentina;84;69;Nice with some sun;82;72;ENE;9;64%;33%;6
Bujumbura, Burundi;91;64;A strong t-storm;90;64;SSW;5;40%;76%;9
Busan, South Korea;50;33;Turning sunny;46;33;WNW;10;44%;0%;5
Cairo, Egypt;76;54;Decreasing clouds;75;55;E;6;48%;1%;7
Cape Town, South Africa;76;61;Sunny and pleasant;79;64;SSE;14;53%;0%;7
Caracas, Venezuela;78;68;A t-storm in spots;76;68;ENE;3;71%;64%;8
Chennai, India;91;79;A t-storm in spots;93;77;SSE;9;73%;55%;9
Chicago, United States;61;44;Sunny, windy, mild;58;35;SW;19;40%;12%;4
Colombo, Sri Lanka;91;76;Showers around;89;76;S;7;71%;82%;11
Copenhagen, Denmark;38;30;A snow shower;34;27;NW;11;63%;57%;1
Dakar, Senegal;78;66;Partly sunny, nice;76;68;N;14;71%;0%;8
Dallas, United States;81;54;Turning sunny;72;47;E;8;29%;9%;6
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;93;79;Rain, a thunderstorm;95;79;ENE;7;75%;73%;5
Delhi, India;82;55;Partly sunny;83;59;NE;6;37%;30%;6
Denver, United States;47;25;Milder;55;31;SW;15;20%;8%;5
Dhaka, Bangladesh;87;66;Warmer;91;66;SSE;4;58%;56%;9
Dili, East Timor;94;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;73;WSW;7;76%;81%;7
Dublin, Ireland;46;33;A little rain;48;45;WSW;14;89%;87%;1
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;52;33;Mostly sunny;55;33;N;6;36%;8%;5
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;68;55;Partly sunny, nice;69;58;NW;4;72%;0%;5
Hanoi, Vietnam;72;66;A morning shower;71;64;NNE;6;84%;76%;3
Harare, Zimbabwe;77;61;A t-shower in spots;78;60;SE;6;69%;50%;9
Havana, Cuba;80;66;Partly sunny, nice;83;67;E;10;55%;15%;8
Helsinki, Finland;29;20;A bit of snow;30;29;E;18;77%;90%;0
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;90;75;Nice with some sun;93;75;SSE;9;53%;2%;9
Hong Kong, China;73;62;A shower in places;70;60;ENE;10;70%;56%;4
Honolulu, United States;81;67;Afternoon showers;79;68;NNE;6;69%;100%;6
Hyderabad, India;94;70;Partly sunny;97;70;SE;8;43%;27%;10
Islamabad, Pakistan;66;52;Variable cloudiness;71;53;NNE;11;46%;30%;5
Istanbul, Turkey;63;49;Turning cloudy, mild;64;51;ENE;7;61%;7%;4
Jakarta, Indonesia;88;77;A t-storm or two;84;75;SW;7;84%;90%;2
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;86;72;Mostly sunny;87;71;N;10;53%;0%;10
Johannesburg, South Africa;81;56;Sunny and nice;83;55;ENE;7;54%;5%;10
Kabul, Afghanistan;52;32;Mostly sunny;52;31;NNE;6;35%;27%;7
Karachi, Pakistan;82;70;Hazy and less humid;89;68;W;12;42%;0%;9
Kathmandu, Nepal;74;44;A stray shower;75;48;SW;5;36%;42%;9
Khartoum, Sudan;98;67;Sunny and very warm;98;67;N;14;9%;0%;11
Kiev, Ukraine;54;39;A little a.m. rain;54;36;ESE;7;79%;71%;2
Kingston, Jamaica;82;74;Some sun, a shower;85;75;NE;10;59%;72%;10
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;91;73;A t-storm around;88;74;WSW;5;68%;71%;6
Kolkata, India;89;67;Partly sunny, nice;91;71;S;6;49%;44%;9
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;93;75;A p.m. t-storm;90;76;E;4;75%;67%;9
La Paz, Bolivia;57;40;A t-storm in spots;57;38;SE;9;69%;64%;11
Lagos, Nigeria;92;79;A stray thunderstorm;93;79;SSW;5;69%;55%;9
Lima, Peru;83;73;High clouds;83;73;SSE;6;67%;44%;7
Lisbon, Portugal;64;53;Partial sunshine;69;50;N;7;71%;0%;4
London, United Kingdom;51;37;Partly sunny;49;44;S;8;68%;67%;2
Los Angeles, United States;65;51;Pleasant and warmer;77;55;N;2;34%;1%;6
Luanda, Angola;87;76;Variable cloudiness;86;75;WNW;6;68%;21%;7
Madrid, Spain;65;43;Partly sunny, mild;67;41;N;6;60%;3%;4
Male, Maldives;87;78;A t-storm in spots;87;77;W;1;73%;65%;11
Manaus, Brazil;84;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;76;NE;5;79%;83%;3
Manila, Philippines;93;71;Nice with some sun;89;74;E;8;60%;6%;9
Melbourne, Australia;82;56;Nice with sunshine;81;54;ESE;10;50%;0%;6
Mexico City, Mexico;77;52;A t-storm in spots;77;55;ENE;5;31%;64%;12
Miami, United States;76;69;Some sun, a shower;80;69;ESE;14;60%;55%;7
Minsk, Belarus;45;37;A little a.m. rain;45;36;SSE;4;87%;74%;1
Mogadishu, Somalia;90;76;Mostly sunny;90;77;ENE;14;59%;0%;11
Montevideo, Uruguay;83;68;Sunshine and nice;77;67;ENE;9;56%;6%;6
Montreal, Canada;31;30;Rain and drizzle;43;38;SSE;6;80%;89%;1
Moscow, Russia;34;32;Low clouds;40;34;SE;8;80%;14%;1
Mumbai, India;90;66;Hazy sunshine;91;68;WNW;6;57%;0%;10
Nairobi, Kenya;90;58;Clouds and sun;89;60;NNE;11;29%;1%;9
New York, United States;44;39;A shower;59;48;SW;13;60%;86%;2
Nicosia, Cyprus;70;46;Sunny and pleasant;69;45;NNE;6;49%;2%;6
Novosibirsk, Russia;26;12;Clearing;24;14;SSW;5;89%;3%;1
Osaka-shi, Japan;55;40;A shower in spots;48;34;W;10;39%;53%;5
Oslo, Norway;31;16;Inc. clouds;28;20;N;9;55%;6%;1
Ottawa, Canada;31;26;Rain and drizzle;44;29;SSW;10;87%;96%;1
Pago Pago, American Samoa;86;79;A stray thunderstorm;86;80;ENE;9;78%;74%;7
Panama City, Panama;90;77;A t-storm in spots;91;77;NNW;12;66%;65%;9
Paramaribo, Suriname;84;76;A little p.m. rain;87;76;NE;10;69%;87%;10
Paris, France;44;40;Periods of sun;51;43;SSW;9;62%;67%;2
Perth, Australia;95;66;Mostly sunny;88;66;S;10;55%;0%;7
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;95;76;Clearing;92;74;S;6;56%;20%;9
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;88;75;A t-storm in spots;89;74;NNE;7;75%;59%;8
Port-au-prince, Haiti;89;67;An afternoon shower;90;68;NE;5;44%;64%;9
Prague, Czech Republic;46;37;Spotty showers;47;34;NW;8;67%;70%;2
Pyongyang, North Korea;40;20;Sunny, but cold;35;22;NW;10;34%;11%;4
Quito, Ecuador;66;49;Occasional rain;66;49;NE;10;78%;91%;8
Rabat, Morocco;67;48;Sunny and delightful;71;53;ESE;6;73%;0%;6
Recife, Brazil;89;79;Morning showers;89;80;ESE;9;73%;100%;8
Reykjavik, Iceland;39;36;Occasional rain;41;33;ENE;4;68%;78%;1
Riga, Latvia;32;28;Afternoon snow;39;29;S;9;90%;85%;1
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;89;76;Showers and t-storms;85;74;NW;7;78%;85%;8
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;73;54;Sunny and pleasant;79;58;SE;6;29%;2%;10
Rome, Italy;62;45;Partly sunny, cooler;55;43;NNW;16;71%;26%;3
Saint Petersburg, Russia;29;20;Overcast;32;30;E;14;46%;61%;1
San Francisco, United States;56;45;Mostly cloudy;58;49;W;5;71%;11%;3
San Jose, Costa Rica;82;66;A t-storm in spots;82;66;ENE;12;56%;65%;11
San Juan, Puerto Rico;77;71;A shower or two;77;72;ENE;15;85%;82%;9
San Salvador, El Salvador;78;64;Partly sunny, nice;78;65;NNE;6;62%;28%;11
Sana'a, Yemen;83;51;Mostly sunny;82;51;WSW;5;26%;28%;14
Santiago, Chile;90;53;Partly sunny, nice;88;52;SSW;5;37%;10%;6
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;80;69;An afternoon shower;80;69;NNE;13;69%;64%;8
Sao Paulo, Brazil;62;49;Partly sunny, nice;69;46;N;6;74%;0%;4
Seattle, United States;43;36;Chilly with rain;44;39;SSW;6;79%;82%;1
Seoul, South Korea;41;25;Sunny, but cold;37;23;WNW;10;37%;9%;5
Shanghai, China;54;39;Inc. clouds;57;39;NW;8;44%;5%;6
Singapore, Singapore;90;77;A t-storm in spots;88;77;NNE;6;71%;46%;9
Sofia, Bulgaria;52;35;Spotty showers;58;44;ESE;10;63%;86%;4
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;82;70;A shower or two;81;69;NE;18;67%;80%;10
Stockholm, Sweden;31;24;A bit of snow;31;29;NE;12;63%;90%;0
Sydney, Australia;77;66;A shower or two;73;67;S;18;65%;84%;6
Taipei City, Taiwan;63;57;Cloudy;62;56;ENE;11;62%;66%;3
Tallinn, Estonia;28;23;A bit of snow;32;30;E;15;65%;88%;0
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;52;34;Plenty of sunshine;54;35;NNE;6;46%;1%;4
Tbilisi, Georgia;50;35;Sunshine and mild;55;37;ENE;7;61%;7%;4
Tehran, Iran;48;37;Partly sunny;54;39;NE;7;35%;7%;6
Tel Aviv, Israel;77;54;Mostly sunny;69;50;SE;7;69%;1%;6
Tirana, Albania;62;50;Thunderstorms;61;46;E;8;66%;88%;2
Tokyo, Japan;57;40;A little a.m. rain;50;30;WNW;8;48%;59%;3
Toronto, Canada;43;39;Occasional rain;51;37;WSW;19;86%;80%;1
Tripoli, Libya;66;55;Mostly sunny;69;52;NNW;15;54%;77%;6
Tunis, Tunisia;69;54;Very windy;62;51;NW;27;54%;70%;5
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;29;1;Mostly sunny;24;-4;NNW;8;63%;13%;4
Vancouver, Canada;41;28;Rain and drizzle;43;30;SW;6;64%;91%;1
Vienna, Austria;53;36;Mostly cloudy;52;35;NW;11;60%;44%;2
Vientiane, Laos;96;71;Mostly sunny and hot;92;72;E;5;45%;14%;10
Vilnius, Lithuania;41;38;Occasional rain;44;34;S;6;78%;72%;1
Warsaw, Poland;47;36;Variable cloudiness;48;32;NW;5;74%;39%;1
Wellington, New Zealand;65;61;A touch of rain;66;55;SSE;20;77%;82%;3
Yangon, Myanmar;95;69;Sunny and pleasant;95;70;SW;5;56%;2%;11
Yerevan, Armenia;51;21;Mostly sunny, colder;38;18;NNE;2;79%;5%;5
