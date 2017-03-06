EU takes big step toward organic food deal with Chile

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has taken a big step toward clinching a deal with Chile on the international trade in organic food products.

The EU member states on Monday agreed to recognize the equivalence of each other's organic product rules and regulations, making it easier for the trade of such products in each other's markets.

The EU's organic food production is growing and the deal will allow it to target the Chilean market better. At the same time, products such as Chilean organic wines will also find it easier to be recognized in Europe.

The European parliament still needs to give the deal its final approval but that is not expected to be problematic.