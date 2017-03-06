  1. Home
The Latest: N. Korean ambassador decries Malaysia expulsion

By Associated Press
2017/03/06 18:08

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The Latest on Malaysia's investigation into the killing of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half brother (all times local):

5:55 p.m.

The North Korean ambassador expelled from Malaysia over his criticism of its investigation into the killing of the half brother of North Korea's leader says Kuala Lumpur was taking "extreme measures" that will do "great harm" to bilateral relations.

Ambassador Kang Chol spoke briefly Monday to a chaotic crowd of reporters as he entered the airport a few hours before the deadline Malaysia gave him to leave.

Kang had accused Malaysia of conspiring with North Korea's enemies, and did not respond to Malaysian demands that he apologize. He defended his comments Monday, saying Malaysian officials had conducted an autopsy over Pyongyang's objections and arrested a North Korean who has since been released for lack of evidence.

North Korea disputes Malaysia's determination that the victim was killed by the nerve agent VX. Malaysia has rejected the North's contention that he may have suffered a heart attack.