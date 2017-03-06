Ukraine takes Russia to UN court over rebel funding, Crimea

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Ukraine is taking Russia to the United Nations' highest judicial body, accusing Moscow of financing separatist rebels and racially discriminating against ethnic Tartars and Ukrainians in the annexed Crimean Peninsula.

Kiev also is asking the International Court of Justice to order Russia to pay compensation for the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 in 2014. The Amsterdam-to-Kuala Lumpur flight was shot down with a surface-to-air missile over conflict-torn eastern Ukraine, killing all 298 people on board.

Hearings started Monday before a 16-judge panel at the ornate Peace Palace in The Hague into Ukraine's request for the court to impose "provisional measures" while the case proceeds, including ordering Russia to prevent any financing or arming of pro-Moscow rebels in eastern Ukraine and to stop discriminating against Tartars in Crimea.