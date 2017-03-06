Taiwan’s diplomatic ties with Caribbean region not stable: Foreign Minister

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Foreign Minister David Lee said during an interpellation session Monday that Taiwan’s diplomatic relations with some states within the Caribbean region are “not stable” and could lead to breaking of ties.

During the session, the foreign minister was asked to comment on the nation’s relationships with its diplomatic allies with the use of colors as reference, in which red light means dire urgency, yellow light the signal to watch over with caution, and green light refers to a steady relationship.

Lee replied by saying that some relationships are flashing yellow lights while none demonstrates a high sense of urgency.

While declined to specify with which nations the diplomatic ties are at stake, Lee revealed that the nation’s relationships with some of the Caribbean countries are currently “not stable,” and could lead to breaking of ties.

He added that remedial actions are underway to address the concerns, while the overall situation is still well under control.

Last December, the small West African nation of Sao Tome and Principe severed diplomatic relations with Taiwan, ending its 20-year ties with the already politically isolated island nation. Now in Africa, only Burkina Faso and Swaziland still maintain formal ties with Taiwan.

Rumors have been swirling ever since that Nicaragua could be the next to break it off with Taiwan, as the Central American nation has reportedly been attempting to build closer relations with Beijing. The Presidential Office has not confirmed or denied the rumors.

Taiwan now enjoys diplomatic relationships with 21 countries.