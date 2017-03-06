Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall to be redefined

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) --The Kuomintang (KMT) held a press conference in Taipei on Saturday, at which the owner of a company that sells Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) figurines called himself “a 228 victim” after the “announcement without warning” that Chiang Kai-shek souvenirs were to be pulled from souvenir store shelves at the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall. However, Culture Minister Cheng Li-chun (鄭麗君) said such merchandise can still be purchased elsewhere.

Cheng indicated that the National Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall was a "controversial space" that needed to be re-characterized, with the announcement last month that the Chiang Kai-shek souvenirs would be pulled from souvenir store shelves at the Memorial Hall.

The Ministry of Culture (MOC) also mentioned that Chiang Kai-shek-related memorabilia and souvenirs only accounted for 1.5% of the souvenir shops’ annual revenue. In addition, customers wanting to buy items related to the late president can still purchase them elsewhere, she told lawmakers today.

To push for transitional justice, the MOC indicated that the area will gradually be used for general exhibitions and other uses, and Chiang Kai-shek-related merchandise will be banned from the stores.