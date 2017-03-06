Photo of the Day: Frozen world on highest peak in Taiwan

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- Yushan National Park is reopened on March. Recently due to low temperature, the mountain has been coasted in a thick layer of frost. Yushan National Park Management Office reminds visitors to pay attention when walking on the slippery routes on the mountain.

Under the weather front and a continental cold air mass, northern and eastern Taiwan will experience wet and cold weather between Monday and Wednesday, according to the Central Weather Bureau.

Following the cold air mass, the weather will gradually warm up between Thursday and Saturday, but it will remain wet and cool, the bureau said.