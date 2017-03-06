An angry weekend follows on heels of frustrations for Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump started his weekend in Florida in a fit of anger over his young administration getting sidetracked just days after his well-received speech to Congress. He returned to the White House late Sunday derailed — again.

Trump's frustration appeared to be both the symptom and the cause of his recent woes. He's been upset about leaks, errant messaging and his attorney general landing in hot water, but a series of tweets he fired off only ensured more distractions.

As Trump begins one of the most pivotal weeks yet for his presidency, his staff is facing the fallout from another allegation of close ties to Russia and the president's own unsubstantiated claims that his predecessor, Barack Obama, ordered him wiretapped during the campaign.