Weekend Sports in Brief

SOCCER

HARRISON, New Jersey (AP) — The U.S. Soccer Federation has adopted a policy that says national team players "shall stand respectfully" during national anthems.

The policy was approved last month but came to light Saturday before the U.S. women's national team lost to England in a SheBelieves Cup match. A Fox Soccer analyst posted an image of the rule on Twitter.

The policy comes after midfielder Megan Rapinoe knelt during the anthem at a pair of national team matches last year. Rapinoe has said she wanted to express solidarity with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who knelt last season in an attempt to bring attention to racial inequality.

Rapinoe was not on the roster for the national team for the SheBelieves Cup tournament while she continues to regain her form after knee surgery. She also knelt last year during a game with the Seattle Reign, her National Women's Soccer League team.

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian lawmaker has proposed an unorthodox solution to the country's problems with soccer hooliganism ahead of next year's World Cup — legalize it and make it a spectator sport.

Organized groups of Russian fans, many with martial arts training, fought English fans on the streets of Marseille during last year's European Championship.

That inspired Igor Lebedev, who sits in the Russian parliament, to draw up rules for what he calls "draka," the Russian word for "fight" — 20 fighters on each side, unarmed, in an arena.

In a statement on the website of the nationalist LDPR party, Lebedev said organized brawls "could turn fans' aggression in a peaceful direction." He also claimed it would serve as an "example" for English fans, who he characterized as undisciplined louts and poor fighters.

PRO FOOTBALL

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Washington receiver John Ross III ran the 40-yard dash in a record-setting 4.22 seconds at the NFL scouting combine.

Ross completed the feat on his first attempt Saturday, breaking Chris Johnson's record of 4.24 seconds in 2008.

While Ross was winding down, he appeared to hurt his left leg. The NFL Network reported that Ross wouldn't do any more drills during the workout because of sore calves.

Ross told the league's television network he felt good but "got tight at the end."

PRO BASKETBALL

Change is coming to the defense-optional All-Star Game, and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver wants to hear ideas.

Silver and players' union President Chris Paul of the Los Angeles Clippers have spoken about how to make the game more competitive. No decisions have been made, but the Western Conference's 192-182 win over the Eastern Conference last month in New Orleans underlined such a need.

Some All-Stars said that night they would like to see a more authentic game, and the league apparently agrees.

"We will change it by next year," Silver said. "It shouldn't be playoff intensity, but the guys should be playing."

Next year's game is in Los Angeles.

GOLF

GAINESVILLE, Florida (AP) — President Donald Trump's recent executive order calling for a review of a rule protecting small bodies of water from pollution and development is strongly supported by golf course owners who are wary of being forced into expensive cleanups on their fairways.

It just so happens that Trump's business holdings include a dozen golf courses in the United States, and critics say his executive order is another unseemly conflict of interest that would benefit Trump properties if it goes through.

Trump's order targets a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rule released under former President Barack Obama in 2015 that redefined "waters of the United States" protected under the Clean Water Act of 1972 to include smaller creeks and wetlands.

The administration did not respond to requests for comment by The Associated Press.