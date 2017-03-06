Bus crashes into roadside house, driver critically injured and others safe

A tour bus carrying visitors from China crashed into a roadside house near Taiwan’s capital on Monday morning, critically injuring the driver, who had lost vital signs before arriving at hospital.

New Taipei City’s fire department received a report at 10:06 a.m. that a tour bus with 22 Chinese tourists and a tour guide on board crashed into a house on one side of a highway in Wanli District, New Taipei City. The report also said the tour bus driver had no vital signs, but the rest were safe, the fire department said.

Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau said the visitors from the Chinese province of Jilin arrived on Sunday to embark on an eight-day tour package operated by Huanyu International Travel Service Co. The bus was taking the group to Keelung City after visiting the Yehliu Geopark on Monday morning when the bus veered off the road and crashed into a resident’s house.

The impact from the bus created a big hole on the house, and the windshield of the bus was shattered.

A rescue team on the scene rushed the driver, surnamed Chen and about 40 years old, to a local hospital. Chen, who has no apparent physical injuries, reportedly was not breathing and had no heartbeat before arriving at the hospital.

The tour group had been transferred to another bus and continued with their tour on the island, the Tourism Bureau said.

Police said the rest of the group was not harmed, with only three of them suffering from scratches and bruises. The cause of the accident was unknown at this time and was under investigation.

The Monday accident happened three weeks after another tour bus crashed into a highway ramp railing, killing 33 Taiwanese tourists on board, including the driver and the tour guide.